Doors of Change to hold 20th anniversary of homeless symposium tomorrow

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Nonprofit organization Doors of Change will be celebrating 20 years of getting homeless youth off San Diego streets with a homelessness symposium on June 9.

The symposium will take place over Zoom from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Jeffrey Sitcov, President and Founder of Doors of Change, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the landmark celebration.

Event panelists will be Congresswoman Sara Jacobs, Supervisor Chairman Nathan Fletcher, and ex-homeless youth Tyler who was honored at Petco Park for Employee of the Year and Doors of Change Staff.

Homeless youth are often very distrustful, and Doors of Change gets through to them with their “secret sauce,” which are art and music classes.

They quickly learn to trust the team at Doors of Change, Sitcov described, then begin learning they have worth.

Most of the kids don’t want to be homeless, Sitcov said, but have taken to the streets as respite from whatever danger and horrors they were experiencing at their previous homes.

Register for the event at https://doorsofchange.org/.