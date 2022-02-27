Doors of Change to host concert to benefit homeless youth

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Doors of Change is helping to end youth homelessness in the San Diego community.

Jeffrey Sitcov, President and Founder of Doors of Change, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss details about an upcoming event and more about what the organization is planning.

The event will feature the band “Three Dog Night.”

The “Three Dog Night Concert” takes place June 30 at Moonlight Amphitheater in Vista.

Tickets start at $49 a piece.