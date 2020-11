Doors of Change upcoming Symposium on Homeless Youth

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The President and Founder of Doors of Change, Jeffrey Sitcov, joined Good Monirng San Diego to discuss How has COVID 19 affected helping Homeless Youth for the past several months.

Sitcov also talked about an upcoming Symposium on Homeless Youth on December 1 via Zoom. It’s called From Invisible to Invincible: Success Stories of Homeless Youth- Ex Homeless Youth that are now a Doctor, Lawyer, Nurse, and Law Student!