Doors opened: The Rock Church to resume indoor services at 100% capacity tomorrow

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Senior Pastor at The Rock Church, Miles McPherson, is elated to open his indoor congregation starting tomorrow, April 18.

Rock Church’s Point Loma, City Heights, San Marcos, and East County locations will be open indoors at 10 a.m. and 12 p.m.

The Chula Vista and Microsite locations will continue to hold services outside at 10 a.m.

For those not yet comfortable attending an indoor service, online church services will continue to stream online at 8 a.m., 10 a.m., noon, and 6 p.m.

Attendees are encouraged to RSVP each week and arrive early to secure a seat.

Rock Church Senior Pastor Miles McPherson joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to express his jubilation at the return of his indoor congregation.