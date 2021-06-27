Dora is a sweet lab/terrier blend ready to explore with her new owners

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – Dora is looking for her fur-ever home!

Dora is also:

• Lab/Terrier blend

• 3 months old

• Female-spayed

• Currently 10 pounds

• Estimated adult weight 30-40 pounds

She is a super sweet puppy waiting for an adventurous buddy to explore with.

Her adoption fee is $525 including microchip fee.

All pets adopted from Helen Woodward Animal Center have been spayed or neutered, have up-to-date vaccinations, and microchip identification.

Plus, get 25% your first stay at our Club Pet Boarding.

Center Information:

Helen Woodward Animal Center is located at 6523 Helen Woodward Way in Rancho Santa Fe.

Kennels are open daily! No appointment necessary.

For more information call 858-756-4117, option #1 or visit www.animalcenter.org.

Currently, the Animal Center is having an urgent need for foster volunteers to care for orphan pets who aren’t ready for adoption (due to young age, medical treatment, nursing moms, in need of spay/neuter surgery or vaccines.)

Foster assignments can range from a couple days to a couple months.

The Center provides fosters with everything they need to care for their orphan pets. To learn more visit animalcenter.org/foster.