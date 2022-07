Dorian Crawford opens “DC Athletics Performance Lab”

Scripps Ranch alum and former Texas Tech football player Dorian Crawford, opened his own personal gym today in Kearny Mesa.

This indoor and outdoor facility offers weightlifting, cardio, personal training, and massage therapy.

Crawford hopes his gym will become a center for not only professional and collegiate athletes, but for all members of our San Diego community to workout and improve both their physical and mental health.