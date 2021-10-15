Dot Cocktail Lounge owner says vaccine mandates will ruin small businesses

BARRIO LOGAN (KUSI)- The Owner of the Dot Cocktail Lounge, Philanzo King spoke to KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon about vaccine mandates. King says, “Our government needs to find an alternative rather than telling someone what to do and we haven’t seen that.”

Last week, Los Angeles City Council voted to mandate proof of vaccination cards at most types of indoor businesses.

Philanzo King says, “this mandate will ruin small businesses.” King believes we need to come together to pick and choose what works for the collective. “People have been vaccinated. The ones who want to get vaccinated are, the ones who don’t want to get vaccinated, are not.”