Double booster shots are not necessary, says Dr. Kelly Victory





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, also known as the FDA, expanded the emergency use authorization Wednesday of the Pfizer and Moderna second booster shots for adults aged 50 and older only four months after taking their first booster dose.

The change here is an extension of additional boosters to healthy older adults.

Before, those 12 years and older had to be severely immune deficient to receive additional shots.

Dr. Kelly Victory, Emergency Medicine and Disaster Specialist, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss her thoughts on this move by the FDA.

If you participate, you are the experiment, Dr. Victory said.

We don’t have data on this, she added.