Double Peak Brewing Co. Hosts ‘Pour Off’ for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Double Peak Brewing Co. hosted a “Pour Off” event for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society as a part of KUSI’s Lauren Phinney’s Woman of the Year Fundraiser.

The 10-week fundraising campaign supports LLS, cancer research, and families affected by blood cancer.

KUSI’s Paul Rudy joined Good Morning San Diego for a recap on the fundraiser event.

In total, they raised over $20,000 for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.