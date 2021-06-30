Doug Ose challenges fellow CA gubernatorial candidates to regional debates

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – With the recall election moving forward former Congressman and candidate Doug Ose is challenging his competitors to a series of regional debates crisscrossing California.

“I’m calling on each viable candidate in this Recall Election to resist the urge to hide behind slick ads and gimmicky stunts, and instead give honest answers to direct questions,” said Ose. “California voters deserve better than bob and weave. We need an honest exchange of ideas. We have an obligation as candidates to connect with voters in every corner of the state, to go beyond talking points and speak honestly about our ideas to get California back on track.”

Ose joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss his challenge.