Doug Ose makes his case in race to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California gubernatorial candidate Doug Ose is hoping to unseat Gov. Gavin Newsom in this year’s Sept. 14 recall election.

Ose joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss his ideals for the state of California.

He began the conversation by addressing the CDC’s new recommendation that everyone in high or “substantial” COVID-19 transmission rates should wear a mask indoors regardless of vaccination status.

San Diego is one of those areas with a high transmission rate.

Ose argued that overall, government should not be dictating how citizens make their decisions.