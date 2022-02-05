DOVE Vigil for Erick Balanzar Loeza, 14 year-old killed in drive-by shooting, on Feb. 5

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Erick Balanzar Loeza a 14 year-old boy, fell victim to a drive-by shooting in a Mount Hope-area neighborhood on Jan 31, 2022.

The family is reaching out to the community to gather and pause to acknowledge that Erick’s life taken from us through gun violence at a DOVE vigil on Saturday Feb. 5, 2022.

The Dreaming Of Violence-free Everywhere (DOVE) is to provide a place for the community to affirm its witness against violence and to remember the life of Erick.

Where: 36th and J Street, San Diego, 92102

When: Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 5:00pm

RELATED ARTICLES

Arrests made in fatal drive-by shooting in the Mount Hope neighborhood