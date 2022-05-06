Dow plunges over 1,000 points

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Dow dropped a thousand points on Thursday morning.

This is a huge shift from yesterday’s massive gains after the Fed reassured investors it wasn’t actively considering more big rate hikes.

But even if big hikes don’t happen more tightening could threaten economic growth and risk potential recession.

Alan Gin, Associate Professor of Economics at the University of San Diego, talked with KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on “Good Evening San Diego” about why the Dow is down more than 1,000 points.