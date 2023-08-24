Downtown businesses plan lawsuit against City of San Diego over refusal to enforce vending laws





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A battle continues to brew in downtown San Diego between the city and illegal street vendors.

Illegal vendors, many traveling from Los Angeles, are invading the San Diego streets to sell food and alcohol without permits, often causing fights with the legal street vendors and nearby business owners.

For weeks, the legal vendors have pleaded with the city and county to begin enforcing the street vending laws they recently passed, but nothing is being done.

Mayor Todd Gloria sent out a strongly worded notice that enforcement would begin a couple weeks ago, but that has been proven to be nothing more than that.

KUSI’s Dan Plante spoke with the CEO of the Gaslamp Association, Michael Trimble, the owner of Doner Mediterranean Grill, Marios Sitto, along with Matt Gardner from the Mission Beach Town Council about the ongoing fight, and why they are planning to sue the City of San Diego for their refusal to enforce their own laws.

Downtown businesses plan lawsuit against City of San Diego over refusal to enforce the vending law they approved about one year ago. Somehow, @SanDiegoPD has been left out of the enforcement efforts.https://t.co/1Xcxq9FAQN — KUSI News (@KUSINews) August 24, 2023