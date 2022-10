Downtown Chula Vista’s 2nd Annual Día De Los Muertos Celebration

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Downtown Chula Vista’s 2nd Annual Día De Los Muertos Celebration, which will be held Saturday, October 29, 2022 from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m.

District Manager Dominic LiMandri joined KUSI’s Matt Prichard to discuss the event and what it will have to offer.

It is the biggest celebration of Día De Los Muertos in South Bay.

More info: https://thirdavenuevillage.com/dia-de-los-muertos-celebration/