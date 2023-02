Downtown homeless count reaches record high for sixth straight month





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Downtown San Diego Partnership completes a homeless head count each month which has consistently, over the past six months, continued to rise.

The most recent count, completed Jan. 26, revealed a record breaking 1,939 homeless in Downtown.

KUSI’s Matt Prichard went live in Downtown where homeless advocate Michael McConnel voiced frustration with the city leaders at the continued increases.