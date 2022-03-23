Downtown restaurant owners say power outage was caused by homeless person cutting wires

DOWNTOWN (KUSI) – Several restaurants in downtown San Diego were plunged into the dark late on Tuesday after power was cut off for half a block.

SDG&E has said that it was caused by “a third party.”

Some restaurant managers on the block have said that the “third party” was a homeless person.

KUSI’s Dan Plante was live from outside “The Local Eatery & Drinking Hole,” a downtown restaurant and brew house with more details.