Downtown San Diego business left out of Curbside Gaslamp Project struggle

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – After the toughest year in modern history a lot of good things are starting to happen for business owners in the Gaslamp Quarter.

The dream of creating an open air plaza is actually happening but not all business owners are included because of a bus route that runs through the Gaslamp.

The Curbside Gaslamp project is a five-day a week event that closes Fifth Avenue to vehicular traffic, which allows those restaurants to provide much more seating outdoors. The problem, is that plan stops at F Street, and business owners on the other side of F St. are being left out.

Businesses said the reason behind the cancelation that not block being included is due to the MTS using the block to make a right turn.

KUSI’s Dan Plante visited the businesses being left out and how they are fighting to be included.