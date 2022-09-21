Downtown San Diego business owners fed up with homeless destroying the community





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego’s homeless crisis continues to grow and residents are calling out to city leaders to find a solution.

The official August count found 1,609 homeless people to be living in Downtown San Diego alone, majority of them living specifically in East Village.

As a result, East Village business owners are forced to deal with the issue on their own, as the City of San Diego allows the homeless to takeover the street and participate in criminal activity.

Sara Krencicki owns Lash Lift San Diego, located in the East Village, and personally encounters the homeless on a daily basis. She joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego to share her story.

Despite the obvious decrease in foot traffic from potential customers, Krencicki explained her and the women who own the other businesses on the street fear for their safety every day.

I have a business in East Village, a beauty salon. They are raising my rent next month, for this I am responsible for human feces, I have to lock the door, and leave all the lights on. I have a ring camera and fake cameras, signs… but this is the garbage at my entrance. pic.twitter.com/pT9riNSU4B — Sarathatgirl (@Sarathatgirl3) September 19, 2022