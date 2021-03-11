Downtown San Diego business owners outraged they were left out of Curbside Gaslamp Project





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego’s Curbside Gaslamp Project has been extremely beneficial to business who are able to take advantage of it while California has banned indoor dining.

But, some of the restaurants in the Gaslamp Quarter were left out, and are outraged that our elected officials are ignoring their concerns. Some restaurants in the area are able to drastically expand their outdoor dining, while others, like the ones KUSI’s Allie Wagner spoke to on Good Morning San Diego, have been left out.

The Curbside Gaslamp project is a five-day a week event that closes Fifth Avenue to vehicular traffic, which allows those restaurants to provide much more seating outdoors. The problem, is that plan stops at F Street, and business owners on the other side of F St. are outraged.

The owner of Doner Mediterranean Grill, Mareuos Sitto, explained that they have filed multiple complaints to the Gaslamp Association, in an attempt to be included in the Curbside Gaslamp Project at a time when they are struggling financially.

In response to their complaints, Sitto says they were told, “the reasoning behind the cancelation of our block being included is due to the MTS, they are stating that they want to use our block to make a right turn when they could do so on Broadway instead.”

Sitto added that the Gaslamp Association told them they would work on it, and four businesses on the street have already closed on his block, “and it looks like I’m going to be next,” he added.

San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher represents the Gaslamp Quarter, and is also the Chair of San Diego MTS.

The group of struggling business owners on the block say they have attempted to reach anyone from the County of San Diego and MTS, but have been ignored.