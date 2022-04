Dozens dead or missing after tropical storm batters the Philippines

LEYTE, PHILIPPINES (KUSI) – At least 57 people are dead following a tropical storm in the Philippines.

Tropical storm Megi made landfall back on Sunday and sustained winds of up to 40 miles an hour and saw gusts of up to 50 miles per hour.

The storm dissipated as of Wednesday morning and is believed to have affected at least 237,000 families.

Megi is the first major storm to hit the Philippines this year.