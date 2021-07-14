Dozens of candidates challenge Gov. Gavin Newsom in recall election

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The list of candidates throwing themselves into the ring to beat Gov. Gavin Newsom in the recall election continues to grow, now exceeding more than 70 contenders.

California State Senator Melissa Melendez, representing the 28th District, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the candidates’ chances of winning.

Melendez expressed that the candidates who do well will be the candidates who get their message across clearly on how they’re better than the current governor and what they’re going to do differently.