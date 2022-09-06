Dozens of fans escorted out of Snapdragon stadium due to heat related illnesses

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The long-awaited opening of San Diego State’s new Snapdragon Stadium couldn’t have been worse.

The problems with the stadium’s open-air design were made clear by the heat wave, as temperatures neared 100 degrees. There is essentially no shade in the entire stadium and many fans were taken in for medical attention as they battled heat related illnesses.

The exact number of people needing medical aid is going to be released sometime Monday, but people that attended the game say they personally saw multiple people on stretchers suffering heat exhaustion.

It was so hot during Saturday’s game against the University of Arizona, that fans couldn’t even stay in their seats during the game as they were searching for shade.

KUSI’s Allie Wagner was live outside Snapdragon stadium awaiting the official numbers.

A TikTok has gone viral highlighting the problems with the stadium, which was shared by the popular account, @scareventures.

The terrible start for San Diego State’s new stadium is a big disappointment for San Diegans as we look at SoFi stadium in Los Angeles, which has the overhanging roof, which provides shade to all attendees.