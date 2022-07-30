Dozens of lab-rescued beagles up for adoption at Helen Woodward





RANCHO SANTA FE (KUSI) – 43 beagles were dropped off at the Helen Woodward Center after a huge rescue and they are now looking for foster families/adoptions.

In total, 4,000 Beagles were rescued from the Virginia testing facility, and are now being sheltered at dozens of animal centers across the country. Helen Woodward is one of only two animal centers on the west coast that took these dogs in.

The cute, floppy-eared dogs were rescued, treated medically and now are looking for fosters! Out of the 43 beagles at Helen Woodward, 38 are females who had been used for breeding. The rest are adult breeder males.

Monica Petruzzelli, Helen Woodward Animal Center, joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski on the patio with more on how to adopt these pups!