Dozens of San Diego students and parents stranded in Afghanistan

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – President Biden’s failed withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan led to a quick takeover of the country by the Taliban.

The Biden Administration said they “planned for every contingency,” but they haven’t even publicized the number of American citizens that are still stuck in the country.

The crisis has been blasted by Democrats and Republicans, Senator Lindsey Graham saying he believes Biden should be impeached, and President Donald Trump has already called on President Biden to resign for his failure.

Now, Congressman Darrell Issa has confirmed there are at least 24 students from San Diego County’s Cajon Valley Union School District, and 16 parents, stranded in Afghanistan. The students attend various school’s within the Cajon Valley District.

Cajon Valley School Board President Tamara Otero told the Los Angeles Times that the students and their families had plans to fly out of Afghanistan and had already purchased tickets. But, they were unable to get to the airport.

A few days ago, President Biden told the world that the Taliban was not blocking travel to the airport.

Cajon Valley Superintendent David Miyashiro met with Rep. Darrell Issa to discuss the situation, according to the Los Angeles Times.