Dr. Abisola Olulade and San Diego Health officials urge COVID caution this holiday





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – While the number of local COVID-19 cases has significantly decreased in recent weeks, not enough San Diegans have been vaccinated for the region to achieve herd immunity.

“The pandemic is not over. We must continue taking precautions to protect San Diegans who can’t or won’t get vaccinated,” said Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county public health officer. “People who have not been vaccinated should be wearing a mask, keeping their distance, and avoiding large gatherings.”

If you are vaccinated the risk is not zero but you can resume almost all activities that you did prior to the pandemic. Per California guidelines, you can spend time with fully vaccinated people without masks or distancing and with unvaccinated people from a single household without masking if they are low risk from COVID.

You don’t need a mask outdoors unless at a crowded venue and you also still need to mask In public transportation settings even if fully vaccinated

However, for international travel, this guidance changes and you still have to get tested after even if fully vaccinated and you need to consider the regulations/risks of where you are going.

“Cases are down and risk of infection after vaccines is not zero but low which is great news. We still don’t know if boosters needed,” said Dr. Abisola Olulade on Good Evening San Diego.

As of Friday, 53.8% of county residents 12 and older have been fully vaccinated and 68.8% have at least one dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines

The county’s goal is to fully vaccinate 75% of the population or 2,101,936 people.

A full list of available vaccination sites can be found here.