Dr. Abisola Olulade on CDC and FDA recommending pause of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The CDC and FDA recommended pausing the Johnson & Johnson vaccine today due to six reports of blood clots out of almost 7 million doses.

Dr. Abisola Olulade from Sharp Rees-Stealy, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego, to discuss the stoppage of Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

The instance is cause for caution, rather than alarm, Dr. Olulade said, adding that it’s extremely rare.

Dr. Olulade noted that Johnson & Johnson has an “adverse event monitoring system,” and this event displays that their monitoring system is working.

“They have made a commitment to monitor the adverse effects from the vaccine, and that’s exactly what they’re doing out of an abundance of caution,” Dr. Olulade added.

In light of this event, people are wondering if the blood clots were a result of the vaccine.

To that, Dr. Olulade noted that there are no clear links between the blood clots and the vaccine.

“One thing to also keep in mind, however, is that the AstraZeneca vaccine, which has been used in Europe, is similar to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. And they have seen similar cases of this in Europe as well,” Dr. Olulade said.