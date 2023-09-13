Dr. Abisola Olulade on the FDA’s approval of another COVID-19 booster shot





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The FDA approved another COVID-19 booster shot as we enter flu season.

Dr. Abisola Olulade joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to explain why she believes people need to get one more booster to stay safe, despite acknowledging they have “booster fatigue.”

Dr. Olulade said “COVID-19 is very much still a thing, it is very much still around, it’s still an issue, still a problem, and it will continue to be for the indefinite future.”

She then warned that hospitalizations are up because “people are gathering.”

According to Dr. Olulade, the new normal is annual COVID-19 booster shots.