Dr. Akilah Weber hopes to bring equity and healthy communities in 79th Assembly District

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Dr. Akilah Weber is looking to fill the empty seat of the 79th Assembly District.

Weber was born and raised in the 79th Assembly District.

She was elected as the first African American to serve on the La Mesa City Council in 2018.

The doctor and Vice Mayor of La Mesa City Council is looking to create equity and healthy communities within the 79th Assembly District.

Dr. Akilah Weber joined KUSI to discuss her run for the position and what she hopes to achieve in that role.