Dr. Amesh Adalja discusses vaccine effectiveness and masking

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – How effective are COVID-19 vaccines — and masks, for that matter?

Dr. Amesh Adalja, Senior Scholar at Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to answer these questions, given the CDC’s latest recommendation that vaccinated people wear masks in high-transmission areas with the Delta COVID-19 variant circulating.

Dr. Adalja said that masks are not really what is going to change this pandemic, but rather for the unvaccinated to get vaccinated.

Hotspots for the COVID-19 Delta variant are also going to be the places where people are resistant to the vaccine and wearing masks, Dr. Adalja said.

Certain states in the South have major problems such as Arkansas, Missouri, Louisiana, he began, and having vaccinated people there wear masks means that the unvaccinated will think, well, why should I get vaccinated? It doesn’t change my life,’ he illustrated.

The doctor added that after the CDC announced that those who were vaccinated could go about their lives normally, there was a jump in vaccinations.