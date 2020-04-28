Dr. Andrew Lowy explains how Moores Cancer Center at UCSD Health protects cancer patients from COVID-19

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Cancer doesn’t wait. For this reason, Moores Cancer Center at UC San Diego Health has made an enhanced, comprehensive approach to protecting and shielding their patients and employees from infection so that patients feel comfortable continuing life-saving care.

While there are some procedures or appointments that can be postponed, for people living with cancer it may not be advisable for treatment and surgeries to be delayed, or at least not delayed too long.

KUSI News spoke with Surgical Oncologist Andrew Lowy about which patients can wait, and who shouldn’t when it comes to cancer treatment amid the coronavirus pandemic.