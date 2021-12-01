Dr. Anthony Fauci announces first case of Omicron variant confirmed in California, pushes boosters





WASHINGTON DC (KUSI) – At the White House Wednesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci announced the first confirmed case of the Omicron variant has been found in a fully vaccinated person who recently returned to San Francisco from South Africa.

Fauci said the fully vaccinated person was experiencing mild symptoms that are quickly getting better.

He went on to urge Americans to wear their masks indoors, as he wasn’t wearing a mask indoors.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has repeatedly flip-flopped on many issues since the coronavirus pandemic began, also urged eligible Americans to get vaccinated and get their booster shots.

The CDC has announced that the first case of the Omicron variant has been detected in California.

The San Francisco CDC has confirmed the case in an individual, who was fully vaccinated, has mild symptoms, and is currently self-quarantining. pic.twitter.com/sm5ExFCHK8 — KUSI News (@KUSINews) December 1, 2021