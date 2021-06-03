Dr. Anthony Fauci’s book pulled from stores after emails expose constant hypocrisy





Amazon and Barnes & Noble have taken down Dr. Fauci’s new book, following the release of thousands of his emails proving his constant hypocrisy and contradictions.

Dr. Fauci’s emails were obtained through the Freedom of Information Act, spanning from January 2020 to June 2020.

The emails reveal Dr. Fauci had knowledge in early 2020 that “the virus looked engineered,” and that the masks you buy at the store are not really effective in keeping out the virus,” because the virus is small enough to pass through the material.

Thousands of Dr. Fauci’s emails from early 2020 have been released through the Freedom of Information Act. This one reveals what he thought about masks, which Californians are still mandated to wear. Fauci wrote masks are “not really effective in keeping out the virus.” pic.twitter.com/QEDrDM0CEj — KUSI News (@KUSINews) June 3, 2021

Republican lawmakers are now calling for Dr. Fauci to be fired, over what they say is a shift in his position on whether the U.S. government funded research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Fauci’s 80-page book is expected to be released by National Geographic on November 2, 2021.

Told you 👀 #firefauci — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) June 2, 2021

Senator Rand Paul has confronted Dr. Fauci about his now proven contradictions during congressional testimony, even calling him out for wearing masks as “theater” after vaccination. Fauci still claimed wearing his masks was not theater, but admitted vaccinated people are safe from the virus. The complete interaction is below.