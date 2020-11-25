Dr. Beach shares advice on Caring for elderly loved ones during the holidays

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The holidays are upon us and that can mean added stress as a caregiver, especially with the pandemic.

“In prior years, people may have joyfully anticipated and participated in the hustle and bustle of the holiday season including shopping, attending parties, tree decorating and cooking. Now, however, you may just want the whole thing over with. The additional stress of family gatherings, gift buying, cooking, and other obligations can become cumbersome,” said Gerontologist Dr. Diane Beach with Family Matters Home Care.

Dr. Beach joined Good Morning San Diego to share some advice to folks who are managing the elderly during the holidays especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic.