Dr. Bill Wells unveils the mindset behind sexually violent predators

EL CAJON (KUSI) – Dr. Bill Wells, who earned a Ph.D. is psychology before becoming Mayor of El Cajon, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries to disclose the inner workings of a sexually violent predator diagnosed with sexual sadism.

Dr. Wells defined sexual sadism as an infliction of physical or psychological suffering (such as humiliation or terror) on another person to illicit sexual excitement and/or orgasm.

Sexual sadism disorder causes significant distress, or significant functional impairment, or is acted on with a non-consensual person, Dr. Wells added.

Recently, a Mount Helix neighborhood has been the discussion of a hot button issue regarding placing sexually violent predators in a house nearby other homes with children.

The neighborhood is near Mayor Well’s city of El Cajon.