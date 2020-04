Dr. Brian Alman describes exercises to stay calm and lower stress levels amid coronavirus quarantine

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – While some San Diego neighborhood parks have re-opened, it is not life as usual as the stay at home order is still in place.

Being stuck at home, unable to see loved ones, and overall lifestyles being changed is creating a stressful time for many across the world.

Dr. Brian Alman joined us via Skype to describe easy tips on how you can maintain stress levels under quarantine.