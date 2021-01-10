Dr. Brian Alman shares advice on coping with stress in 2021





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) -People across the country are still processing the tragedy at the US Capitol and many feeling nervous and stressed about the whole ordeal.

Dr. Brian Alman joined Good Morning San Diego to give some advice on coping with stress.

Getting emotionally stronger the ability to be consciously aware of emotions

Discovering ways to let go daily as needed: the ability to accept and tolerate negative emotions when necessary

Upgrading self-care, monitoring your self-care progress and the ability to provide effective self-support in distressing situations, as well as helping others