Dr. Brian Alman: The positive things we got out of 2020 that we will be grateful for as we approach 2021

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Dr. Brian Alman joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the positive things we got out of 2020 that we will be grateful for as we approach 2021.

Some positive according to Dr. Alman:

• reserves

• patience

• perseverance

• choice

• resilience

• connection

“If we can get through the pandemic we can get through anything, like going through a war together,” Alman said. “The best experiences are the ones we grow in 2020 is our year of personal growth and resilience.”