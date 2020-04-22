Dr. Brian Davey explains how to maintain your dental health amid the coronavirus pandemic





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As you may know, the coronavirus can be found and spread through saliva, which puts dental professionals at risk.

There are many dental offices closed but some, such as Dr. Brian Davey, are open for dental emergencies. The purpose is to keep the emergency rooms clear for medical emergencies and not dental emergencies.

But many people have their bi-annual dental checkup scheduled during the closure.

Live Well San Diego Partner, Dr. Brian Davey, joined KUSI News on the phone to discuss what you can do if you have a dental emergency while some dental offices are closed, and what hygiene practices you can do to stay safe.