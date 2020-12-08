Dr. Burke on 2020 CA Marijuana Impact Report

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – According to findings of the 2020 CA Marijuana Impact Report, stronger potency in pot products has led to an upward trend in hospital emergency room discharges related to cannabis use disorder.

The new report on marijuana-related public health issues is set to be released Thursday.

The report is expected to highlight the increase in youth vaping and emergency room discharges.

SANDAG Director of Research and Program Management, Doctor Cynthia Burke, joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the report.