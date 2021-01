Dr. Burke: Worry and Anxiety: We all have it. What can we do about it

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – There’s a lot for us all to overthink about now a days and worry and anxiety, we all have it but what can we do about it?

Experimental Psychologist, Dr. Cynthia Burke joined Good Morning San Diego to give some advice on what we should know about worry and anxiety?

Dr. Burke also discussed how should we look at mental health and what we can do to improve it and not worry more than we should.