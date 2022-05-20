Dr. Cheryl James-Ward discusses ongoing controversy with SDUHSD

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A meeting was held Thursday at the San Dieguito Union High School District to discuss the behavior of the former superintendent, Dr. Cheryl James Ward.

A group of parents rallied outside before the meeting, to express their frustration over comments Ward made about Asian-American families in the district.

Parents are also calling on current Board Trustee, Michael Allman, to resign after alleged bullying tactics and harmful language in meetings.

Amid the rallies taking place today, KUSI wanted to offer an opportunity to Dr. Cheryl James-Ward to discuss what’s happening with her position within the school district.

On Good Evening San Diego KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries talked with Ward about what’s going on.