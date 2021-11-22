Dr. Christian Ramers answers questions surrounding the recently cleared COVID-19 boosters





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The COVID-19 booster shot is now available to all adults and many people have questions surrounding the additional dose. Doctor Christian Ramers joins us at KUSI to talk with Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego, to give us some insight into the booster shot.

MORE ON THE COVID-19 BOOSTER SHOT:

