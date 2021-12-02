Dr. Christian Ramers calls the unvaccinated “foolish” after arrival of Omicron variant





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Wednesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci announced the first confirmed case of the Omicron variant has been found in a fully vaccinated person who recently returned to San Francisco from South Africa.

As people are seemingly quick to overreact, Fauci noted that the infected person is experiencing mild symptoms, and they are getting better quickly.

But as small businesses owners and residents of blue states like California worry about future lockdowns because of the Omicron variant, doctors and members of the Biden Administration, even the president himself, are using the opportunity to once again push vaccinations and boosters.

Dr. Christian Ramers from Family Health Centers of San Diego, discussed the arrival of the Omicron variant with KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego.

Dr. Ramers called people who have chosen to not get vaccinated “foolish,” and that the vaccinated people like the one who brought the Omicron variant to San Francisco are “contracting it in a very mild way and not dying.”

Ramers went on to say getting vaccinated is “probably our best defense against this.”

KUSI’s Jason Austell asked, “how would you respond to a patient who comes to you and says, there are lots of treatments available, I don’t feel like I need to get vaccinated, if I come down with COVID I will likely come down with a really bad cold for a while, and I’ll get some treatment.”

Ramers responded explaining he is treating people who are suffering, and some of his patients are experiencing “long COVID,” which means some symptoms can last over a month. But, it is not that common.

He then called natural immunity a “risky game, because you are relying on yourself not to be one of those people with long COVID, and I will say the best protection we’ve ever seen is people who’ve recovered from COVID, and gotten the vaccine, that’s called hybrid immunity.”

Dr. Ramers is also active on Twitter where he pushes vaccinations, recently implying that unvaccinated people are all supporters of President Donald J. Trump.

If we told the vaccine resisters that Trump has #HybridImmunity (natural immunity + full vaccine series) against #COVID19 giving him better protection than most against #Omicron, would it move the needle and get our vaccination rates closer to other industrialized countries? — Christian Ramers (@cramersmd) December 2, 2021