Dr. Christian Ramers on study that found children ages 5-11 can now get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In a anticipated announcement, Pfizer said on Monday a Phase 2/3 trial showed its Covid-19 vaccine was safe and generated a “robust” antibody response in children ages 5 to 11.

CNN reports that “these are the first such results released for this age group for a US Covid-19 vaccine, and the data has not yet been peer-reviewed or published. Pfizer said it plans to submit to the US Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization soon. FDA officials have said that once data is submitted, the agency could authorize a vaccine for younger children in a matter of weeks.”

Adding, “the trial included 2,268 participants ages 5 to 11 and used a two-dose regimen of the vaccine administered 21 days apart. This trial used a 10-microgram dose — smaller than the 30-microgram dose that has been used for those 12 and older.”

Dr. Christian Ramers from Family Health Centers of San Diego discussed the results on KUSI’s Good Evening San Diego.