Dr. Christian Ramers says it is possible to contract COVID-19 after receiving the vaccine

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A California nurse has reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus after receiving the Pfizer vaccine.

Chief of Population Health for Family Health Centers of San Diego, Dr. Christian Ramers, joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the situation, and explain everything more you need to know about COVID and the new vaccines.

Dr. Ramers says it is possible to contract COVID-19 after receiving the vaccine, explaining, “that’s just how the immune system works. When we’re exposed to viruses or bacteria, generally, it takes about two weeks to develop these antibodies and T-cell responses that protect us, and vaccines are no different.”:

Dr. Ramers thinks it “was someone who was exposed, probably before they got the vaccine, and developed the disease before the vaccine could really offer any protection.”

Dr. Ramers also said he believes the lockdowns do work, but people are just not locking down. Ramers proclaimed, “we as Americans have a rugged individualism kind of spirit, and we don’t follow directions very well.”

Continuing, “lockdowns do work, the curve does bend when you have things like this to keep people from gathering with each other. But, look at the airport numbers, look at the travel numbers, we’re seeing people like the Thanksgiving surge, people haven’t really adhered to them very well.”