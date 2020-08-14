Dr. Constance Carroll discusses transition to online classes for the San Diego Community College District

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Mesa College has announced the renaming of their humanities institute to the Dr. Constance M. Carroll Humanities Institute.

The institute was originally established in 1990 and was generously supported by Dr. Carroll throughout her tenure with the San Diego Community College District.

The institute focuses on and funds activities that promote diverse cultures and perspectives.

The new name aims to honor Dr. Carroll’s legacy as former President of Mesa College and Chancellor of the San Diego Community College District.

Dr. Carroll discusses the changed to the upcoming school year and how they plan to successfully transition to mainly online classes amid the coronavirus pandemic on Good Morning San Diego.