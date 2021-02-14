Dr. Cynthia Burke gives advice on relationships with others and ourselves

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A common theme among all manner of relationships is vulnerability, persuades Dr. Cynthia Burke.

Dr. Cynthia Burke, Ph.D. in psychology, joined KUSI to give tips on love and relationships with others and ourselves.

She recommended looking up the 5 love languages and taking the quiz with your partner to better understand each other’s needs.

For single folks, Dr. Cynthia Burke said, “Don’t chase love, chase being the best version of yourself. Worry less about if the person you’re interested in likes you, and really question, do you like them? When we’re the best version of ourselves, we’re going to attract the best person for ourselves.”