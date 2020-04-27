Dr. Daniel Erickson push to lift California stay at home orders because lockdowns have minimal benefits





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Two doctors in the Bakersfield area want the California shelter-in-place order to be lifted.

Dr. Dan Erickson and Dr. Artin Massihi own and run an urgent care facility in Kern County.

“Do we need to still shelter in place? Our answer is no. Do we need businesses to be shut down? No. Do we need to test them and get them back to work? Yes we do,” says Dr. Dan Erickson.

The two say they have their own statistics that show COVID-19 is similar to the flu.

The total number of cases among San Diego County residents is now at 3,043, the county reported Sunday. The total number of deaths in the county remained at 111.

The number of people requiring hospitalization is 696, or 22.9% of cases, and the number of cases placed in intensive care is 227, or 7.5% of all cases.

Of 1,297 tests reported to the county Saturday, 8% were positive.

Erickson and Massihi gave their thoughts on reopening last week. Since that time, their message has been viewed millions of times online.

Erickson joined Good Morning San Diego to share his thoughts on COVID-19 and lifting California’s shelter-in-place order.