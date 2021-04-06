Dr. David Chao analyzes Fernando Tatis Jr.’s shoulder injury

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Padres star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. hurt himself taking a hard swing and immediately left the game against the San Francisco Giants. Tatis winced in pain as he fell to the ground. As he got up, he was cradling his left arm, and as he was helped off the field, two trainers helped hold his left arm against his body.

The 22-year-old Tatis left a game late in spring training with left shoulder discomfort but was back two days later.

Manager Jayce Tingler said then that Tatis had been dealing with left shoulder discomfort since his minor league days.

The Padres announced Monday that Tatis exited because of a shoulder subluxation, which is a partial dislocation of the joint, and will undergo an MRI on Tuesday.

Dr. David Chao said the Padres will work with Tatis to get it fixed in a way to make sure it doesn’t damper anything in the long term.

“This is not the end of Tatis, I don’t have any worry that this is the end of him,” Chao explained.

Chao believes Tatis will need labrum repair surgery, but questioned if it needs to be done immediately, or if they can somehow wait until the offseason. Labrum repair surgery typically requires a 6-month recovery timeframe.

Dr. Chao discussed Tatis’ injury and his potential recovery timeframe with KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego.

Fernando Tatis Jr. went back to the clubhouse after hurting himself on this swing pic.twitter.com/iQh81fkwjU — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) April 6, 2021

Update from the clubhouse: Fernando Tatis Jr. left tonight’s game with a left shoulder subluxation. He will be re-evaluated tomorrow. — San Diego Padres (@Padres) April 6, 2021

Dr. Chao posted the following video to YouTube discussing Tatis’ injury shortly after it happened.